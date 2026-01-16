Travis Kelce and George Kittle are bringing a massive fan event to kick off Super Bowl week!

Tight End University is partnering with Sports Illustrated for Tight Ends & Friends, Presented by Cash App and VISA, for the event. The festivities will take place on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Public Works, with doors opening at 9:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale today, January 15, and there will be a limited number of Early Bird tickets for fans interested in the event and priced at $85 — a nod to Kittle's jersey number.

Fans can expect interactive games and activations throughout the night. They will also be able to enjoy all-inclusive access featuring food giveaways from sponsor partners. There will also be surprise appearances from TEU friends and family during the event, which in the past have included other athletes and entertainers.

The fans of these NFL tight ends will additionally be able to experience turf-inspired buildouts and high-impact activations throughout the venue, which is all enhanced by the musical atmosphere the event alludes. The night will be headlined by Loud Luxury, with Frank Walker opening the show. The event will be rooted in authenticity, fan engagement, and the close-knit TEU community of players, friends, and family, which true fans will be able to experience firsthand.

The event is sponsored by Cash App and VISA, Novartis, Zenni Optical, Kinder’s, Diageo’s Smirnoff, Proximo’s Maestro Dobel Tequila, Dockers, Champion, and Verizon.

Additional ticketing details and talent announcements will be revealed closer to the event.

General Admission tickets are on sale now and available at sitickets.com/2026SITEU.

Tight End University was founded in 2021 by Kittle, Kelce and former Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen. The goal of Tight End University is to be used as a platform to bring the Tight End community together for an annual immersive three-day program. There is a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more during the event.