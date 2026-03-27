While accepting the Best Pop Album award, 2026 iHeartRadio Award winner Taylor Swift thanked her fiancé, Travis Kelce, in a heartfelt moment.

Swift won one of the biggest awards of the night, Best Pop Album, early in the ceremony. While giving her acceptance speech, she couldn't help but shout out her fiancé. Kelce helped inspire her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift thanks Travis Kelce as she accepts the award for Best Pop Album at the #iHeartAwards2026: "['Life of a Showgirl'] probably feels very happy, confident and free, because that’s the way I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé." (via FOX) pic.twitter.com/wbc5NOSrV1 — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2026

“This album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé,” Swift said. “So, thanks for all the vibes.”

Were Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the iHeartRadio Awards?

Yes, Swift and Kelce were in attendance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Awards. In 2025, Swift didn't make it to the ceremony. She did, however, accept an award through a video.

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Swift wore a mint green dress, while Kelce wore a black shirt and matching pants. He also paired a dark brown leather jacket with the rest of his outfit.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the #iHeartAwards2026 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bS8lFOXEm4 — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2026

This was the first awards ceremony Swift has attended this year. It was a big deal for iHeartRadio, and they made sure to plug it as much as possible throughout the night.

She was nominated for nine awards. Swift took home seven awards: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (The Life of a Showgirl), Pop Album of the Year (The Life of a Showgirl), Pop Song of the Year (“The Fate of Ophelia”), Best Lyrics (“The Fate of Ophelia”), Best Music Video (“The Fate of Ophelia”), and Favorite Tour Style (The Eras Tour).

Swift was already the most awarded artist in iHeartRadio Awards history. Her seven wins in 2026 extended her already impressive record.

The Life of a Showgirl was released on Oct. 3, 2025. It is her 12th studio album, and it has already won several awards. Expect it to garner even more awards in 2027. The album wasn't eligible for the 2026 Grammys, but she will likely be back in 2027.