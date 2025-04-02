The Kelce brothers shared a heartwarming moment this week as Travis met his newest niece, three-day-old Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, during an episode of their New Heights podcast. Jason Kelce surprised Travis Kelce by revealing that he and wife Kylie had just welcomed their fourth child — and then Kylie walked in holding the newborn, per PageSix.

“Do you want to see your new niece?” Jason asked, grinning. Travis, who had only seen one photo and hadn’t yet heard the baby’s name, instantly lit up. “Hey, little muffin,” he said sweetly. “You just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you.” It was a tender family moment that fans quickly celebrated online.

Jason, 37, and Kylie, 33, announced their pregnancy in November with help from their daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. On March 30, the newest Kelce made her arrival and got her Instagram debut two days later with the caption, “Whoop, there she is!” Kylie later joked on the podcast that her husband initially “refused to let” her name the baby Finn, but the nickname stuck anyway.

“It’s overwhelming every time”

Though Travis Kelce gushed about how “lovely” it was to meet Finnley, Jason gave a dose of dad realism. “Babies are awesome,” he said, “but they don’t do a lot for the first six months.” Still, the former Eagles center admitted that witnessing a birth never loses its magic. “There’s a moment when you see any baby, and it’s overwhelming.”

Kylie added some humor to the moment too, quipping that baby Finn got “too comfy” in the womb and had to be evicted. As the brothers shared laughs and admiration, the moment offered a glimpse into the bond that holds the Kelce family together — full of joy, jokes, and just the right amount of chaos.