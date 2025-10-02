Travis Kelce is having some birthday woes. The Kansas City Chiefs star shared with his older brother, Jason Kelce, that his birthday is just another “annoying” day for him.

“It’s not a good day, it’s just an annoying day for me,” Travis, who turns 36 on Oct. 5, explained on their joint podcast New Heights on Oct. 1. “I don’t want to get into the Grinch of birthdays, but I’m just not in on birthdays.”

Taylor Swift, whom the tight end dated for two years before he proposed in August, is known for her love of numerology. Jason tried to see if there was any connection to the tight end's new age.

“I don't know, is there any numerology? What's the numerology with 36?” Jason wondered. “Half of 72. Yeah. Twelve times three. Baker's dozen. I don't even know where I'm going with this.”

The brothers couldn't find a connection to which Travis responded: “Alright. Exactly.”

While Travis might not be excited for his next birthday, he has expressed how happy he is about his future with his fiancée. The couple shared their engagement announcement in a joint post on Instagram.

Article Continues Below

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Swift recently attended the wedding for her best friend Selena Gomez. Travis did not attend given that he had a game the following day against the Baltimore Ravens which the Chiefs won 37-20. The singer made a speech during Gomez's wedding to music producer Benny Blanco, where she joked about her own engagement.

Swift reportedly joked that “Selena beat her to the altar, but at least they both have found the loves of their lives.”

The Life of a Showgirl creator also spoke about how “she and Selena have both been through so much together both professionally and personally,” and said that “whenever one of them had their hearts broken from a failed relationship over the years, they were always there for each other.”

Gomez might have beat Swift to the altar but soon enough both of them will be wives as the “Love Story” singer will “likely going to be early next year,” according to Us Weekly.