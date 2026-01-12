Like him or not, Logan Paul is a full-time WWE Superstar, and the now-retired John Cena may have been responsible for convincing him to become so.

During an appearance at Fan Expo New Orleans, Cena talked about the best parts of his retirement tour. One of the highlights was his match against Paul at Clash in Paris, which he believes may have helped get Paul on board to become a full-time wrestler.

“I got to bet on somebody who I think has a bright future in this business in Logan Paul,” Cena praised, “and try and get the best out of him overseas in Paris, and maybe grease the wheels to convince him to finally be a full-time WWE employee, which he currently is.”

Logan Paul just revealed his full-time WWE contract

Paul revealed his full-time contract in a recent vlog. Love him or hate him, it appears Paul will remain in the promotion for the foreseeable future in a bigger role than ever.

“I actually just signed my official long-term contract with WWE. Seconds ago. We took espresso shots. I’m officially a full-timer now. All you people saying I’m a part-timer can shut your mouths,” Paul said in the video. “Feels good. Feels good to have a job. I would have been working doing WWE stuff this weekend, instead, I am here rescuing iguanas [seen in the video].”

He added later in the video, “I’m officially a full-timer. Your boy is going to be working. I’m excited to get the year started. 2026, I wanna hit it hard, I want to become the best wrestler I can be, become the best husband, father, and business partner I can be. I’m feeling so good about this year. Let's go, baby. I’m excited.”

Paul and Cena had a match at Clash in Paris on Aug. 31, 2025. Prior to that, they had teamed up at Money in the Bank to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a losing effort.