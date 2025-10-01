Selena Gomez got married over the weekend, and when Taylor Swift reportedly gave her speech, she couldn't help but poke a little fun at herself.

Gomez married Benny Blanco on Saturday, Sept.27, after two years of dating. Swift joined her best friend of over a decade in Santa Barbara, Calif., and “joked in the speech that Selena beat her to the altar, but at least they both have found the loves of their lives,” Swift reportedly said per Daily Mail, referencing her recent engagement to Travis Kelce.

As much as Swift's speech was hilarious according to guests, the 14-time Grammy winner also got sentimental with her relationship with the former Disney star as she told guests she “always having Selena’s back and how they are sisters — and that while Selena may see Taylor as the big sister, Taylor sees Selena as teaching her so much.”

Swift also spoke about how “she and Selena have both been through so much together both professionally and personally,” and said that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from a failed relationship over the years, they were always there for each other.”

Prior to Gomez marrying Blanco, The Only Murders in the Building star most notably dated The Weeknd, Nick Jonas, and Justin Bieber while Swift previously dated Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, with her last long-term relationship was with Joe Alwyn before Kelce proposed.

Gomez recently spoke about how she feels about finding a friendship with Swift after their relationships with the Jonas brothers didn't work out. The “Calm Down” singer dated Nick Jonas while Swift dated Joe Jonas.

“We were young. We all know and love each other now. It's so cute. We didn't know what we were doing. But, yeah, she and I like to say that the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet,” Gomez told the Therapuss podcast last month.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Swift and Kelce dated for two years before the Kansas City Chiefs star proposed last month. The couple announced their engagement via a joint post on Instagram.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Wedding planning is reportedly underway with the couple is thinking of having intimate nuptials which is what Gomez reportedly had with 170 guests at she and Blanco's wedding over the weekend.

Swift hasn't spoken out about the engagement yet but the singer will be back on late-night television on The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers next week so we're confident that we will hear her speak out about the proposal.