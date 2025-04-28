Amid all of the messy drama involving It Ends With Us star Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with Justin Baldoni, Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has made a decision regarding the Deadpool actor.

He recently unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram. While Kelce has not broken his silence on the matter, Page Six reports he did it due to Lively and Reynolds' “messy legal nightmare.”

Usually, unfollowing someone signals the end of a relationship. It is unclear if Kelce is ending his friendship with Reynolds or is just distancing himself while the situation plays itself out.

How the Taylor Swift-Blake Lively drama affects Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds

At one point, Swift and Lively were close friends. However, after being named in a lawsuit, Swift reportedly needed “space” from the actress.

According to Baldoni's lawsuit, he alleges Lively referred to Swift as one of her “dragons” that she was threatening him with. Swift and Lively have not been seen hanging out since.

If Swift really had nothing to do with It Ends With Us, it makes sense why the “Cruel Summer” singer wants no part of the drama. We will have to wait and see how it plays out.

Previously, they were seen hanging out on several occasions. Lively attended Super Bowl 58 with Swift to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs. However, she was not at Super Bowl 59 with Swift.

Currently, Swift and Kelce are enjoying a relatively quiet offseason. The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After contemplating his future, Kelce ultimately decided to return to the Chiefs for at least one more season. He is going into his 13th season in the NFL. The Chiefs are hoping to rebuild and win their fourth Super Bowl championship with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback.

Following the Super Bowl, Swift and Kelce went on vacation. They have been keeping a low profile during the offseason. Kelce will soon report to training camp over the summer ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season.

Swift and Kelce have been pop culture's biggest couple since September 2023. They made their relationship known after Swift attended a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Since then, they have been going steady.