Travis Kelce is thinking about his future in fatherhood.

On a new episode of Travis' New Heights podcast which he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center shares some safety tips on bab- proofing the house.

Jason said, “You've got to let them learn for themselves…Eliminate the sharp corners and the surfaces, and don't leave any weapons lying around.”

Last month, Jason welcomed his fourth daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

However, Travis shared another idea to keep kids busy.

“I think to [baby proof] the house and safe the objects in the house,” Travis said, adding that he'd then “[Explicative] tell them to go outside.”

Travis recalled him being adventurous as a kid and how he stayed active.

“I remember jumping off garages onto trampolines and then ending up in some bushes because I couldn't stop myself from bouncing on the trampoline,” Travis added. “Kids are gonna be idiots.”

Regardless of how Travis chooses to raise his kids he is getting good practice with his nieces. In addition to Finn, Jason and Kylie are also the parents to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2. Travis met Finnley on an episode of New Heights earlier this month.

“Hey little muffin!” Travis gushed at Finnley. “Look at you. You hanging out with mom?”

“You’re amazing, Ky,” he continued speaking to Kylie before adorably speaking to his new niece. “Finn, you just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you.”

The moment went viral and a fan commented, “Trav's going to make a wonderful father, just like Jason!”

Donna Kelce, Jason and Travis' mom, “liked” the comment but she did in fact like all the comments that were congratulating Jason and Kylie on their new bundle of joy.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Future

The topic of children and Kelce have been brought up several times recently with his girlfriend Taylor Swift's name attached to the conversation. Neither have children now and in 2023 they began dating.

Retired NFL greats also had a couple of words to say about a future kid between Travis and Swift.

Julian Edelman said that the couple “would be great with a kid” with Rob Gronkowski adding that “the kid would be performing — having eight catches a game and then doing the halftime show,” the three-time and four-time Super Bowl champions reacted.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver said that the couple's imaginary child a timeline of about “24 years” to get the job done but added that it would “probably” happen sooner.

“Taylor was on the scene when she was, like, 13,” Edelman added.

Gronkowski responded, “Their kid would be like 14 in college. Just surpass[ing] middle school because he’s so smart. He’ll be in the league at 18 and singing and performing at halftime.”

The former tight end added, “Dang, they need to have a kid if that’s the case.”

As for Swift, she has some plans for their future after Travis retires.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.