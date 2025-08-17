Patrick Mahomes shares his honest reaction to finding out that Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift.

Swift soft-launched her relationship with Kelce when she attended the Chicago Bears and Chiefs game back in September 2023. Mahomes revealed that he got some insight from Kelce before Swift showed up, but the Chiefs quarterback wasn't convinced at first.

“He told me during the week,” Patrick said of Kelce dishing about his love life on the ESPN docuseries The Kingdom. “It was one of those where I gotta see it until I believe it.”

When Swift appeared and was having a good time with Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, in the suite, he knew that the tight end was serious. Mahomes added that the vibe of the stadium shifted when cameras and fans began finding out about the superstar's presence at Arrowhead Stadium.

“You definitely felt the buzz, and you could see people in the stadium gravitating towards where she was up there,” Mahomes added.

Regardless of what was going on in the stands or the suite, Mahomes and the Chiefs were on a mission.

“At the same time, we had business to handle,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said.

Over the two years that Swift and Kelce have been dating he and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have welcomed the singer in with open arms as they've been seen getting dinner and attending other sporting events together.

In the docuseries, Mahomes also wondered how Swift's ties to the Chiefs will impact their training camp.

“I’m interested to see what camp looks like this year,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, we got a big fan base with the Swifties coming. I’m interested to see if it’s even crazier, if that makes sense.”

He added, “We’ve got a lot of media around us.”

Patrick Mahomes on Taylor Swift's new album

The Mahomes family supports Swift just as she does when she cheers in the suite at Arrowhead. The singer was recently a guest on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast where she revealed her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. Mahomes praised Swift's work ethic and shared he found out about her appearance on the podcast through his wife.

“They called [Brittany] after the podcast was done…and I was in the back of the FaceTime,” Patrick told reporters Aug. 13. “I'm obviously super excited. Just knowing Taylor and seeing the process from just a little bit closer of how she makes the albums, it's going to be amazing because of how much work she puts into it.”

The Life of a Showgirl is out on Oct. 3.