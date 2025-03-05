Travis Kelce's neighbor got in some hot water with fans. Wes Bergmann who lives near Kelce in his $6 million Leawood, Kansas mansion, was a guest on the RHAP podcast with Michele Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian where he said he knew about the romance between Kelce and Taylor Swift for “six months.”

“OK and on that note, I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff,” he said adding that Fitzgerald didn't believe him of the relationship between Kelce and Swift.

“She didn't believe it, she was like ‘she only goes for artists.' I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by six months,” Bergmann continued.

The actor is now saying that his comment was taken out of context since the timeline for Swift and Kelce's relationship would have overlapped. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and 14-time Grammy winner did a hard launch of their relationship when Swift attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023. If Bergmann knew of a relationship between Swift and Kelce six months prior it would have been March 2023. While Kelce was single during that time as he ended his relationship with ex Kayla Nicole in 2022, Swift on the other hand was not. She broke up with Joe Alwyn in April 2023 after six years together and sparked romance rumors with 1975 frontman Matty Healy in May 2023 which fizzled out a month later. If Bergmann's observation were true she would have still been dating Alwyn at the beginning of her relationship with Kelce.

Since most fans interpreted his comment incorrectly, he decided to clarify his statement.

“Omg y’all I’m so sorry and confused,” he posted on X on Tuesday (March 4).

“Everything being reported on is none of my business. My contribution to this was taken out of context and said in what I thought was relative obscurity, but it obviously wasn’t,” he added.

Bergmann continued to add more context that his friend didn't believe him for six months about the relationship, not that he found out before Kelce and Swift did their hard launch in September 2023.

“[Kelce] moved in November, that’s all I know. I told Michele, who is a giant fan, hey this is serious. She didn’t believe me for six months. That was the intention of the comment. Again it was taken out of context but I shouldn’t be talking about it anyway. So consider this the last time I do,” he concluded.

Taylor Swift Speaks About Travis Kelce Hard Launch

Fans were aware that Kelce and Swift's first date was not at the September 2023 game since she spoke about it in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said in the interview. “We started hanging out right after that”

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she added.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.