Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for their upcoming Bono: Stories of Surrender film, which depicts the U2 singer in his most intimate setting as he recites bits from his memoir.

The trailer begins with Bono getting a raucous response from the crowd as he sings “City of Blinding Lights” from U2's How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

“These are the tall tales of a short rock star,” Bono promises as the Songs of Surrender version of “Where the Streets Have No Name” begins.

As he talks to the crowd, he introduces his “quarter-man show.” He then looks behind him to see three empty chairs, which would usually be reserved for The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

U2 is known for their spectacle shows, as evidenced by their recent Sphere residency. However, the Stories of Surrender Tour is Bono's most intimate endeavor yet. The trailer for the concert film shows off the minimal stage setup, with lights behind him and some props, such as a table and a fake pint of Guinness — “Show business!” he quips.

“Something to know about performers — in pursuit of truth, we are capable of more untruth than most,” the “With or Without You” singer explains.

Bono's relationships with U2, wife Ali Hewson

At one point in the trailer, Bono begins explaining his closest relationships. “Turns out, the most extraordinary thing about my life is the people I'm in relationships with,” he says. “I met my wife, Ali, the same week I joined U2.”

Another formative relationship was with his mother, Iris. If you haven't heard the song “Iris (Hold Me Close)” from Songs of Innocence, you may not be familiar with the story.

He explains that he lost his mother the same day of his grandfather's funeral. “The last time I saw my mother alive was at her own father's funeral,” Bono says before quipping, “This almost sounds too Irish, I know.”

As a result, Bono's relationship with his father became more complex. “My father's response to this tragedy was to never speak of her again,” he says. “I craved my father's attention, so I sang louder and louder.”

The trailer concludes with a rousing rendition of “Beautiful Day.” While the arena-rock song usually gets crowds jumping, this version is much more contemplative, as Bono is backed by Kate Ellis, Gemma Doherty, and Jacknife Lee.

He then explains the significance of “Surrender,” which is the name of a U2 song from War, as well as his memoir. It also is included in their Songs of Surrender album title.

“I was born with my fists up. Surrender does not come easy to me. This is my story; I'm stuck with it,” he concludes.

What is Bono: Stories of Surrender?

Bono: Stories of Surrender is a concert film from Apple TV+ depicting his solo tour of the same name. He would share passages from his book while also perform U2 classics during the show. After the release of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the U2 singer embarked on a solo tour across North America and Europe.

He then returned to New York City for an 11-show residency at the Beacon Theatre. Apple TV+ filmed the show and is going to release it on the streaming service on May 30, 2025. It will first premiere at the 2025 Cannes International Film Festival earlier in the month.

Additionally, it will be the first feature-length film released on Apple's Apple Vision Pro headset. It will be available as an Apple Immersive Video.

