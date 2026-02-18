USA President Donald Trump was recently reportedly joined by several high-profile individuals, such as former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and Nick Saban, for a golf outing. Trump was joined at his West Palm Beach property by Saban, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former college football coach Urban Meyer, where they played golf.

Shortly after appearing on The Triple Option, Meyer opened up about his golf outing with Saban and Trump. Calling it an “awesome day,” Meyer reflected on the session and the time they spent together.

“I got invited to play golf with Coach Nick Saban, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Donald J. Trump, our President. And what brought this on was a conversation about the positives and negatives of not just college football, but college sports,” he said. “It was an awesome day, awesome sense of humor, and also a real serious conversation about it’s interesting to get Coach Saban’s take, my take, who's been in it for so long.”

Rob Stone opened up and added, “Coach, I just want to be clear. This was a work golf outing, this was not a Republican Convention on the golf course.” To which Meyer emphasized that the meeting was a “bipartisan golf outing.” He further claimed that the meeting happened to have Republicans Trump and DeSantis there. However, it had nothing to do with why they met, and the outing was only about fixing college sports.

“No, no, no, this was bipartisan. This conversation was all bipartisan. It just so happens that a Republican President and a very conservative governor of our state. Coach Saban and I were there as guests,” Meyer stated. “And it was all about our thoughts on how to make this thing better.”