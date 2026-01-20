At the recently concluded College Football Playoff final between Miami U and the Indiana Hoosiers, fans saw Miami U suffer a devastating 27-21 defeat. Despite a thrilling semi-final win, the team failed to seal the win tonight. However, while fans were upset with the news, they also spotted Jake Paul spending time with US President Donald Trump.

Following one of the most talked-about boxing matches of 2025 and a humiliating loss, Paul again stole the spotlight when he engaged in a conversation with Trump amid his ongoing indefinite medical suspension. Last month, on Dec. 19, 2025, Paul suffered a broken jaw after getting hit by a punch from Anthony Joshua.

In a video now going viral during the Miami U vs Hoosiers final from the Hard Rock Stadium, Paul and Trump could be seen supposedly engaging in a conversation about his jaw injury. However, it has to be noted that the official details of the conversation are not out yet, and the speculations are largely based on social media footage, public observations, and Paul's body language.

Jake Paul talking with President Trump about his broken jaw at the CFP Championshippic.twitter.com/v7LAW5EOWm — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 20, 2026

Last month, after Joshua defeated Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami, he went for a holiday in Nigeria, where he unfortunately met with a fatal car crash, which severely injured him and killed two of his team members. Despite their professional rivalry, Paul reacted to the news and paid his heartfelt condolences to “The Watford Warrior” and his friends.

Article Continues Below

Dana White addresses the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight

A few days ago, while speaking to Complex News, UFC President Dana White opened up and shared his honest thoughts on the Paul versus Joshua boxing match. Critical of the fight, White noted, “It's crazy that that fight was even allowed to happen. Crazy.”

“I mean, I don't know. As long as people keep wanting to pay and watch him fight, I guess he can keep doing it. It's just not what I do. You know what I mean?” White said. “To even comment on it, I think everybody that was involved in that thing should be embarrassed, number one. And number two, it's just not what I am into.”