The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of legends, but only one can claim he added a little spiritual push to J.J. McCarthy’s first NFL win. Randy Moss went from Hall of Fame wideout to part-time fortune teller on the ManningCast Monday night, and his call set the stage for one of the most exciting debuts a Vikings quarterback has had in recent memory.

Moss calls his shot, McCarthy answers

Moss closed out the broadcast with Eli and Peyton Manning, and before Minnesota’s offense took the field, Eli asked him who he thought would score. Moss didn’t hesitate. “I’m going with Justin Jefferson,” he said. “You’re down 11 with 12 minutes to go. It’s time to get the playmakers the ball. Let’s get 18 the ball this drive right here.”

Moments later, McCarthy zipped a touchdown pass to Jefferson, sparking a furious rally. The Vikings went on to score all three of their touchdowns while Moss was still on the broadcast. Call it luck or call it vibes, but the timing couldn’t have been better.

McCarthy, who had looked rattled with a pick-six earlier, found his rhythm at the exact right time. He threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, then capped the comeback himself with a 14-yard scoring run on third-and-1. The rookie finished 13-of-20 for 143 yards, with most of that production coming when Minnesota needed it most.

A debut that turned heads

The Vikings walked away with a 27-24 win over the Bears, and head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear how much it meant. Cameras caught him sprinting down the sideline and shouting after McCarthy’s game-sealing score, a sign of just how badly Minnesota needed that kind of resilience at quarterback.

For McCarthy, the night became a showcase of composure. He didn’t have to dominate for four quarters, but he proved he could rise when the game demanded it. That’s the exact trait the Vikings were betting on when they handed him the keys to the franchise.

Chicago, meanwhile, left the night with more questions than answers. Caleb Williams struggled against Minnesota’s defense, and the Bears offense punted six times in the second half. It is only Week 1, but the contrast between McCarthy’s growth and Williams’ stumbles told the story.

As for Moss, he may not line up for the Vikings anymore, but his presence still looms large. On this night, he gave fans another reason to believe that when Randy Moss speaks, magic can follow.