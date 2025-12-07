Is Jaxson Dart off the market?

The New York Giants quarterback is fueling romance rumors with model and ring card girl Marissa Ayers, the New York Post, reports. In a photo that has been circulating online, Ayers was seen supporting Dart alongside his mother, Kara Dart, during Monday Night Football last week. The Giants lost to the New England Patriots 15-33, marking their 11th loss of the season.

The two first started romance rumors during Halloween when they were spotted at a party together, a report claimed.

🚨TRENDING: New York #Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly DATING model Marissa Ayers, according to reports. Ayers and Dart follow each other on Instagram and were recently spotted together at a Halloween part. Dart is 22 years old and Ayers is also 22 years old. pic.twitter.com/5W7vzH7a8Y — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 31, 2025

However, neither Dart nor Ayers have confirmed the romance rumors.

Jaxson Dart on stepping up

Article Continues Below

After the first three games of the season, Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson was benched and Dart stepped in as QB1. Following the announcement that he would be starting the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28, Dart felt more than prepared.

“I’m ready,” Dart told NBC. “You always try to say I’m going to prepare each week the same, but in all reality you have different responsibilities as a starter, so I’m just locked in.”

He also shared how he looked up to Wilson as a teammate and athlete.

“There’s a bunch of real professionals around here, so it’s been really appreciated from my end,” Dart said. “For Russ, he’s somebody I really look up to, and he’s handled it great. The interactions between us, I think it says a lot about him as a person.”

When asked what his focus was for the season he shared that, “I just try to be the best teammate I can be,” Dart said. “My focus is on the guys, on the players around me. It has nothing to do with myself.”

So far, the Giants are 2-11 and the game against the Patriots was his first game back since suffering a concussion during their game against the Bears on Nov. 9. The Giants next game is Dec. 14 against the Washington Commanders.