Dating back to early 2018, a viral joke about Draymond Green quietly took on a life of its own. Fans began saying the Golden State Warriors forward shot the ball like he had a backpack strapped on, stuffed with school projects. The comparison stuck, and the internet did what it always does when it smells blood.

By late 2018, Green’s shooting confidence dipped, and the meme followed him everywhere. Twitter users recycled the joke endlessly, and even mainstream basketball shows joined the fun. The Jump aired an edited clip leaning into the gag, pushing the joke far beyond fan timelines and into league-wide consciousness.

The origin story only adds to the legend. The tweet that truly sparked the meme gained traction without credit, and the now-famous image edit came shortly after. A teenage fan later admitted he spent about 15 seconds slapping a backpack sticker onto a photo of Green mid-shot, per SFGate. What started as a throwaway joke quickly became visual shorthand for Green’s jumper.

Draymond Green Says the Meme Got in His Head

Years later, Green finally addressed the moment with brutal honesty while laughing through the pain. Talking with Richard Jefferson, he connected the dots without hesitation.

Draymond Green says the moment his famous “backpack” meme came out, his jump shot went to hell 💀 “My jump shot went to hell the moment that meme came out. The moment that sh*t came out. Remember I used to shoot the f*cking ball” (Via @Money23Green / @Rjeff24) pic.twitter.com/uc9S1TXjFJ — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 21, 2026

“My jump shot went to hell the moment that meme came out,” Green said, blunt and self-aware. He reminded Jefferson, through laughter, that he once knocked down shots with confidence before the jokes took over.

The numbers today tell a complicated story. Green still contributes across the box score, and his efficiency sits in a respectable range. But defenses react differently now. Opponents sag off when he lines up from deep, daring him to shoot and living with the result.

What makes the story resonate is not the percentages, it’s the power of perception. A single meme reshaped how fans talked about Green, how media framed his game, and how defenses treated his jumper. In an era where narratives move faster than mechanics, Green’s backpack meme stands as one of the NBA’s most unforgettable internet moments.