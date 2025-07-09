Jimmy G Butler and the G is for ground coffee when he's in The Bay. Well, not really, but Jimmy Butler has quickly become a fan favorite in Golden State, and now he’s bringing more than just clutch buckets to the Bay. The six-time NBA All-Star is introducing his specialty coffee brand, BIGFACE, to San Francisco with a limited pop-up at Square’s Corner Store in the Mission District, per NBCSports. From July 10 through July 27, coffee lovers can swing by 22nd and Valencia between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to see what Butler’s buzz is all about.

Partnering with Square, Butler’s BIGFACE menu features high-end espresso drinks, cold brews, pour-overs, and beans roasted by Arkansas-based Onyx Coffee Lab. Infusions like vanilla, salted caramel, and strawberry will give each cup a signature twist. Exclusive BIGFACE merch will also be available during the run.

“San Francisco’s coffee culture is legendary, making the city an ideal fit for BIGFACE,” Butler said in a press release. “Coffee brings people from all different backgrounds together, so partnering with Square to bring BIGFACE to the Mission is the perfect way to connect more deeply with the Bay Area and show love to a community that’s embraced me.”

From the Bubble to the Bay

Butler’s coffee journey began back in 2020 inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble, where he famously sold cups of coffee out of his hotel room to fellow players and staff. That entrepreneurial spark turned into BIGFACE, a premium brand built on rare beans, bold flavors, and a no-shortcuts approach.

Since then, BIGFACE has grown into a full-scale operation with beans sourced globally and roasted by Onyx. Its only permanent location in Miami is known for $100 coffee flights, and now, for the first time, Butler is bringing the experience to the West Coast.

But here’s the catch. The pop-up won’t be around for long. It’s part of Square’s Corner Store programming, which launched in June to support local business through workshops, events, and community resources. Once the BIGFACE pop-up wraps, Square will partner with local nonprofit SF New Deal to install a new business in the space, continuing their work to uplift underrepresented entrepreneurs in the city.

So while Dub Nation gets a taste of Jimmy Butler’s talents on the court, they’ll have just a couple weeks to savor his other passion—one perfect cup at a time.