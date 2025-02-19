Taylor Swift, who has been a musical guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL) several times in her career, was notably absent from the sketch comedy's 50th anniversary on Sunday (Feb. 16). According to BLAST, Swift declined the invitation to go to the event because she wanted to avoid someone who would be attending, her best friend Blake Lively and her longstanding beef with Kim Kardashian.

“Taylor is not communicating with Blake,” the insider told the publication. “She was invited to SNL50 but with Blake there – and Kim Kardashian – it was the last place on earth she would be seen.”

Taylor Swift's Beef With Blake Lively

Swift and Lively have been friends for a decade, but in recent weeks, their friendship has hit a standstill. Lively is currently suing her costar and director Justin Baldoni, whom she worked with on the Coleen Hoover film adaptation to It Ends With Us.

Lively is accusing Baldoni of “sexual harassment” and for attempting to run a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni followed up with his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

As for the Gossip Girl's relationship with the singer, Swift “is taking a break from their friendship right now,” a source told Page Six, adding, “Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn.”

The 14-time Grammy winning artist contributed her 2020 Folklore song, “My Tears Ricochet” which is heard in the trailer and a scene in the film. According to a source, Swift only saw the film after it was released.

“Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theaters,” the second insider notes. “She is not relevant to the case.”

Taylor Swift's Beef with Kim Kardashian

Swift's beef with Kardashian dates way back to win the SKIMS founder was still married to Kanye West. Kardashian and West finalized their divorce in 2022 and share four children together.

West and Swift were already at odds for the 2009 VMAs incident when the rapper stole the mic from her during her acceptance speech. Fast forward to the release of Ye's song “Famous” where he references the singer explicitly, Kardashian was accused of doctoring the voicemail to look like Swift approved it which made the singer look like a liar.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Swift told TIME during her 2023 Person of the Year feature.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” Swift added before she revealed what steps she took to keep her sanity.

“I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore,” she explained. “I went down really, really hard.”

She continued to pour her pain through a recent release. One song that garnered a lot of attention from Swift's “thanK you aIMee” was on the singer's latest album release The Tortured Poets Department. The captial letters spell out “KIM” which fans interpreted as a dig to Kardashian.

Fans also pointed out the lines: “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F— you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal,” Swift sings to reference the incident.

“Kim isn't letting Taylor's song or the booing she experienced at Tom Brady's roast affect her,” a source told Entertainment Tonight back in May, referencing Kardashian's performance at the NFL star's Netflix roast. “She truly doesn't care and is unbothered by both. She knows she is killing it, running her empire, and has true friends and family who love her. She has dealt with haters her whole life and is not giving either situation any weight.”