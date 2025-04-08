Taylor Swift fans might be in for a treat soon. A frequent collaborator of the singer posted a cryptic message online and now the Swifties believe that new music will be on the horizon.

“@jackantonoff is being very suspicious & I don’t like it,” a fan of the singer's wrote about her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

In response, the producer wrote, “I love my work.”

Antonoff followed up with another post that confused fans even more referencing a Tortured Poets Department track, “Into the fresh out the slammer thing that is my favorite on the album.”

“Jack please tell Taylor that we want it to be a single #StreamFreshOutTheSlammer,” a fan account dedicated to the singer responded to the producer's post.

“Father can you please tell tay to make it a single,” another fan asked of Antonoff.

“I like to listen to this when I walk out the office on a Friday,” a fan wrote requesting that a new song be dropped this week.

While Antonoff's interactions with the Swifties are entertaining, it unfortunately is not an actual confirmation that any new songs or projects are on the way.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Laying Low

Swift has been taking some time off from posting online and has been enjoying some quiet time with Travis Kelce. The couple began dating in 2023 and have supported one another in some of the busiest times of their lives already. Swift finished her 149 shows for her record-breaking Eras Tour — the tour grossed $2 billion making it the highest-grossing tour of all time — in December. While accepting her iHeartRadio award for Tour Of The Century last month, she shared how hard she worked on the tour and how challenging it was for her to complete compared to her other tours.

“I really can't tell you how much this means to me because this, on behalf of my tour mates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew… this is actually the two-year anniversary of the first show of the Eras Tour, so I've been doing a lot of processing since I've been off the road these last few months,” Swift told fans while accepting her award in her virtual speech.

She later added: “And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life. It's a 3.5 hour show, more shows than I've ever done on tour.”

Swift went on tour five tours previously in her career with The Eras Tour being the longest length in tour dates as well as the show itself.

Kelce on the other hand has been enjoying his time off before training camp starts over the summer. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed that he will be back on the field following the team's devastating Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

While the tour and football are behind the couple for now, they have continued on their path to stay out of the spotlight.