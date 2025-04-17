The Super Bowl was a big night for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles who previously faced off in 2023 with the Chiefs winning 38-35. However, this time, the Eagles got their redemption and beat the Chiefs 40-22 back in February at Super Bowl 59. Taylor Swift was in the crowd in support of Travis Kelce who is a tight end on the Chiefs. Tennis icon Serena Williams made a cameo in Kendrick Lamar's historic Super Bowl halftime show. In a new interview with Time, Williams told the publication that she was hoping that she would have a chance to meet the singer alongside her daughters and husband Alexis Ohanian but decided against it.

“I'm such a mom,” Williams told Time who shares daughters Olympia and Adira with Ohanian. “I was ready to go in here myself and be like, ‘Taylor, come get this girl.' ”

Being an athlete herself, Williams emphasized with the Chiefs and Swift. “It's hard when your team is losing.”

She ultimately decided that she would not go to Swift's suite for an autograph, “I totally get it.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also spoke of how marriage with Ohanian is. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

“My husband and I, we’re so in a different space,” she said of their romance. “We’re so connected, we’re so in love, we’re just, like, trying to get our daughter Taylor Swift autographs. And nothing else.”

Swift had an extra hard time at the Super Bowl due to Kelce and the Chiefs losing but she was also boo'ed on the jumbotron. Williams spoke about how she felt when fans decided to embarrass the singer.

“Why would you boo her? That’s so mean. That’s just awful,” Williams said.

She also came to Swift's defense on X, writing, “I love you @taylorswift 13 don't listen to those booo!!”

Serena Williams On Fans Thinking She Tried To Get Under Drake's Skin With Super Bowl Halftime Appearance

The Certified Lover Boy is the furthest thing from Williams' mind and she spoke on the rumor that she was attempting to make her ex jealous. Williams and Drake dating rumors began in 2011 with their romance kicking up in 2015. When Williams showed up in support of Kendrick at the Super Bowl halftime show — and to represent for their home city of Los Angeles — fans assumed that the tennis icon went on stage to throw shade at Drake amid his beef with the GNX rapper. The tennis star put those rumors to rest several times since the show.

When asked if her cameo during “Not Like Us” was to bother Drake, she said, “Absolutely not,” adding that she would “never do that.”

She continued, adding, that it was “sad that anyone would ever think that” she was trying to come for Drake.

“I respect how they could. Obviously I can see how someone would think that, but absolutely not,” she said.

Williams added, “I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years.”

While many fans believed it was throwing shots at her ex, her crip walk during “Not Like Us” was a nod to her 2012 win over Maria Sharapova at the London Olympics, held at Wimbledon. Shortly after the Super Bowl, Williams responded to the rumors of her being petty, writing in part, “I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here.”