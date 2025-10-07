Roman Reigns’ dominance over the past few years has made him one of WWE’s defining figures. Still, some fans argue that his push has gone too far, saying that the company overlooks others who deserve the spotlight, per Complex. WWE legend Kevin Nash recently shared his take on that debate, and his stance leaves little room for doubt.

Kevin Nash discusses Roman Reigns' status in wrestling. Full story: https://t.co/L1vHuOHhJP pic.twitter.com/beEAf6Mx0w — Complex (@Complex) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

During the latest episode of Kliq This, Nash addressed a fan who questioned whether it was time to admit Reigns might not be as good as advertised. “See, here’s the thing, man, it’s all how someone’s being used or underused,” he said. Rather than shutting down the conversation, Nash encouraged fans to focus on the bigger picture. He pointed to the long-running Bloodline storyline and the layers still developing with The Usos. “Let’s wait and see where this Uso thing goes,” he added.

Nash praises Reigns’ star power and presence

For Nash, Reigns’ appeal goes far beyond company booking. It starts with presence, charisma, and the ability to make a crowd feel his importance the moment he walks out. “When he comes out, man, there’s a charisma and a star quality to him that is another step above everybody else,” Nash said.

He explained that looking the part also matters. “When a guy looks like a wrestler to me, there’s some instant credibility that happens,” he continued. “If they can actually work, if they are a good character, and if they can manifest that character to keep it interesting, I think I’m okay with Roman on all those.”

While Nash acknowledged that there have been more technically gifted wrestlers, he still believes Reigns has every quality needed for the top spot. “Right now, I’d rather see him working the top than some of the people that have been main eventing on Raw,” Nash said, adding that Reigns’ size helps make him a believable main-event presence.

To Nash, the “overrated” label doesn’t hold weight. He sees Reigns as the total package—a star who has earned his place through consistent performances, presence, and polish that few others can match.

Meanwhile, Reigns is back in action ahead of WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. He recently returned to Monday Night Raw, joining The Usos to fend off Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. According to The Wrestling Observer, Reigns is expected to face Reed at Crown Jewel, potentially headlining the major international event and continuing his dominant run as WWE’s top attraction.