The stars were out at the 2025 Met Gala, and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter‘s outfit got comparisons to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Marcy McIntyre pointed out the similarities on X, formerly Twitter. They Quote Posted an image of Carpenter's Met Gala outfit, which featured a maroon suit jacket and matching bodysuit without pants. “Why [is] she dressed like the ‘Ring General'?” McIntyre said.

A fan then responded with another Quote Post. It was an image of Gunther wearing his maroon ring gear with Carpenter photoshopped in behind him.

She credited Pharrell Williams for the look after he told her, “He was like, ‘You're quite short, so no pants for you,'” Carpenter recalled to La La Anthony. “So, here we are.”

Of course, it was unlikely that Sabrina Carpenter was paying homage to WWE's Gunther at the 2025 Met Gala. It was likely a coincidence that she happened to wear a color the “Ring General” had also donned.

This is not the first instance of Carpenter and WWE crossing paths. Tiffany Stratton, who is the current Women's Champion, has previously revealed her desire to hang out with who she deems her lookalike.

Gunther is preparing to face off with a different pop culture icon, Pat McAfee, at Backlash on May 10, 2025. He will have his first match since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 against McAfee.

For the second year in a row, Gunther lost a championship at WrestleMania. In 2024, Sami Zayn ended his record-breaking 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign. It was also his first pinfall loss on the main roster.

This year, Gunther lost to Uso, who won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. It ended his 259-day run with the World Heavyweight Championship, which he defeated Damian Preist to win.

Carpenter previously attended the 2022 and 2024 Met Galas. In 2024, she attended it with her then-boyfriend Barry Keoghan. The two have since split.

Currently, she is in the midst of her biggest tour to date, the Short n' Sweet Tour. It started in September 2024 and is set to conclude on November 23, 2025.

She is currently on a hiatus from shows until July 5, 2025, when she plays in London, England. Carpenter will then return to North America for a final 17 shows.

Over the last year, Carpenter's popularity has skyrocketed. Her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, is coming off six nominations at the Grammys. Carpenter took home Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Espresso”) at the 2025 ceremony. Her other nominations included Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year (“Please Please Please”), and Record of the Year (“Espresso”).