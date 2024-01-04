Can the Celtics pull off the unthinkable and trade for Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic?

The Boston Celtics, as presently constructed, are already the best team in the NBA. In fact, according to the latest FanDuel Betting Odds for the 2024 NBA championship, the Celtics are the favorite to win it all. Their odds to win the title are currently at +320, which is even better than that of the Denver Nuggets'. But even a stacked team has plenty of room for improvement, and with a little over a month to go before the trade deadline, the C's may very well have another move up their sleeve.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline's special props, the Celtics are the favorite to swing a trade for sweet-shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Atlanta Hawks. Their odds to do so are currently at +200.

Rounding out the top five of likely Bogdanovic trade suitors are the Milwaukee Bucks (+400), Denver Nuggets (+500), Los Angeles Clippers (+500) and Sacramento Kings (+700).

The Celtics, indeed, could use more battle-tested depth behind their core six. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are solid role players, but the Celtics may shy away from giving them crucial minutes come postseason time. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic is a tough-shot maker, a useful secondary ballhandler whom opposing defenses must not forget about every time he's on the court due to his incredible marksmanship from deep.

Alas, there's no way the Celtics can cobble together the salary that's needed to acquire Bogdanovic from the Hawks. Bogdanovic is making $18.7 million this season; the Celtics will have to include one of their core six players to get a deal done. Given how well they've performed this season, there's no reason for them rock the boat too much.

Moreover, it's unlikely for the Hawks to deal away Bogdanovic when they're trying to put together a quality core around Trae Young. Amid all the trade rumors swirling around Dejounte Murray and the team's reported desire to acquire a star power forward, it's likely that the Hawks elevate the 31-year old sharpshooter to the starting lineup if Murray departs.

Overall, betting on Bogdanovic's potential trade to the Celtics is not a wise move given all the reasons listed above.