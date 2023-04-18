Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Boston Celtics are preparing for Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Celtics finished as the 2nd seed for the second-straight season behind the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics’ odds are currently at +290.

Joe Mazzula’s squad was the favorite to win the NBA Finals for a majority of the season, however, on March 15, the Bucks surpassed them as they went on a huge run. The Bucks became the favorite to lift the trophy … but that is no longer the case.

NBA Odds: 2023 NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics: +290

Milwaukee Bucks: +310

Phoenix Suns: +550

Philadelphia 76ers: +700

Denver Nuggets: +800

There are multiple reasons that led to this change, but the biggest is because of the injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak collided with Kevin Love of the Miami Heat and hurt his back. We will have to wait and see if Giannis is available for Game 2 Wednesday night.

The Celtics dominated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 Saturday afternoon. Boston led by as much as 30 and ended up winning by 13. The Hawks had a late run in the 4th quarter but the game had already been decided at that point. If Boston plays as they did in Game 1, this series won’t go more than five games. I think many are expecting the Celtics to sweep the Hawks to put them in a position to host the Sixers for the second round of the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both All-NBA nominees and are just too much for the Hawks to handle. The Celtics are in a good position to make their way back to the ECF as they have dominated the Sixers for the last couple of seasons and have their number.

If Giannis isn’t able to come back to full strength, then I would highly consider avoiding the Bucks’ odds at this point in time.