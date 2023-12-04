The Boston Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Boston Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers for the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament! This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA at 15-4. They are also on a four-game win streak heading into this game. Boston has squared off with the Pacers once this season, and they beat them by 51 points. In that game, the Celtics put up 155 points. Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 12 rebounds to lead the team. Seven other players on the team had more than 10 points, including everybody in the starting lineup. Boston shot 56.8 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from three in the win. For the game Monday night, Kristaps Porzingis remains out.

The Pacers are 10-8, but have made it to the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament. They have not been playing their best basketball lately, though. Indiana is just 5-5 in their last 10 games. In the first game against Boston, the Pacers did not have a good night shooting. They were also missing their best player in Tyrese Haliburton. In the loss, T.J. McConnell led the team with 18 points and seven rebounds. Nobody else on the team had more than 14 points. As a team, the Pacers were 46-101 from the field, and they made just five of their 37 attempted threes. For the game Monday night, Haliburton is questionable with an illness while Obi Toppin is also questionable.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Pacers Odds

Boston Celtics: -5.5 (-112)

Indiana Pacers: +5.5 (-108)

Over: 243.5 (-110)

Under: 243.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics were able to put up 155 points on the Pacers during the first game. They will not need to score that much in this game, but they should be able to put up a good amount of points again. Boston scored 116.7 points per game, but the Pacers allow 125.9. Indiana struggles to defend, especially when Haliburton does not play. There is a chance Haliburton misses this game with a sickness, and that would be great news for Boston. If the Celtics do not have to face Haliburton, I expect 125+ points from them in this game.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers were abysmal from the floor in the first game. They shot just 46-101 from the field, and they had one of the worst games from beyond the arc of any team this season. Indiana needs to score to win because their defense is not good enough to do it on their own. For the Pacers to win, they need to shoot a lot better from the floor and the perimeter. With Haliburton and Toppin questionable, Indiana will need their role players to play a huge part in this game.

Final Celtics-Pacers Prediction & Pick

If Haliburton and Toppin do miss this game, I do not expect the Pacers to play well at all. The Celtics are near full strength, and should not have a hard time scoring whatsoever. For that reason, I am going to take the Celtics to cover the spread and advance to the next round of the In-Season Tournament.

Final Celtics-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Celtics -5.5 (-112), Over 243.5 (-110)