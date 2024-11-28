ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with another betting prediction and pick for the chase of the NBA Cup. This next game takes place in the East's Group C as the Boston Celtics (15-3) will visit the Chicago Bulls (8-12), with both teams leading their group in the tournament. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are 2-1 in the tournament thus far, and they're currently riding an impressive winning streak of six games. They most recently took down the Los Angeles Clippers 126-94, and they're continuing their streak as one of the top contenders in all of the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls are also 2-1 through the NBA Cup. They've alternated wins and losses heading into this game, going 4-3 over their last seven games. They most recently lost to the Orlando Magic 119-133, so they'll be hoping to bounce back in this one and gain the sole lead of the group with an upset win.

Here are the Celtics-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Bulls Odds

Boston Celtics: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Chicago Bulls: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 240 (-112)

Under: 240 (-108)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Bulls

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are back on a roll, and they've looked unbeatable over their last five games. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing at All-NBA levels once again, and with Kristaps Porzingis slowly returning to the rotation, the Celtics are establishing themselves as the team to beat in the East. While they've gone just 1-4 ATS over their last five, their betting spreads and expectations have been inflated. However, they're winning games consecutively, and that's all that matters to the defending champs.

Expand Tweet



The Celtics are currently the third-highest-scoring team in the league with 120.2 PPG, and they're leading the league in three-pointers made. Everyone on their lineup can confidently shoot the ball from deep, and they're one of the more efficient defenses in limiting teams from going on scoring runs. This will be their first meeting of the season against the Bulls, and they'll hope to cover the double-digit spread.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are up and down to start their season, but they've found some success throughout this NBA Cup and would do a great deal for their chances if they're able to come up with this upset. They've been struggling to take care of the ball, with 18 turnovers to the Magic most recently and 19 against the Hawks. They're also just 2-6 when playing at home this season and will have to overcome some adversity from the defending champs throughout this one.

Expand Tweet

Still, the Bulls have shown an ability to come back from sizable deficits throughout this season, and if they're able to key in on the defensive end through Nikola Vucevic, it should lead to some easy scoring opportunities on the other end. A healthy Lonzo Ball has also been a big confidence boost for this team, and they seem to rally around him when he's making plays on both ends of the floor. While Dalen Terry may be out due to an injury, look for players like Ayo Dosunmu to continue contributing valuable minutes off the bench.

Final Celtics-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This will be a surprisingly tight contest as both teams remain 2-1 within their NBA Cup group. The Boston Celtics have the clear advantage, coming in with a healthy lineup and an 8-1 record on the road this season. Still, they're just 8-10 ATS overall and could fall into a tight game if they start lacking on the defensive floor.

The Chicago Bulls haven't shown much consistency throughout this season, and while they're capable of beating better teams, it's hard to tell what version of this team will show up on game day. If they're able to run a patient offense through Lonzo Ball finding his teammates for solid looks, both he and Josh Giddey should have a good day distributing the basketball.

However, the Boston Celtics are too disciplined defensively, and Jrue Holiday should be giving the Chicago backcourt fits all game. If Payton Pritchard can cash in on his deep looks, the Celtics should eventually pull away in this game and cover the spread. Let's roll with Boston and the points here.

Final Celtics-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -10 (-110)