The Boston Celtics will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. It's an Eastern Conference showdown at RocketMortgage Arena as we share our NBA odds series and make a Celtics-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 140-87. Recently, the Celtics handed the Cavs their first loss of the season by beating them 120-117 on November 19, 2024. The Celtics are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Cavaliers. Yet, the Cavs are 4-1 in the past five games at RocketMortgage Arena.

Here are the Celtics-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Cavaliers Odds

Boston Celtics: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, FDSO, and NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics still look like the NBA Champions, and Payton Pritchard's emergence has given credence to a possible repeat. Unsurprisingly, his emergence has helped an offense that was already really good.

The Celtics are second in points. Likewise, they are 13th in field-goal shooting percentage, including eighth from the triples. Thriving at the charity stripe has been an asset, as the Celtics are fourth in free-throw shooting percentage. If the Celtics' armor has any weakness, it's the board battle, as they are 17th in rebounds. Passing the basketball has been efficient, as the Celtics are 14th in assists and second in turnovers. Likewise, the defense has remained solid, as the Celtics are 13th in blocked shots.

Of course, Jayson Tatum has been the star, leading the Celtics with 28.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown has been great, averaging 24.7 points per game. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup for the first time this season and is averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field in limited action. Also, Pritchard has been solid, averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor.

Derrick White might be unavailable for this game. He left Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with a foot injury, so the Celtics may have to replace his production. Jrue Holiday must step up. So far, he is averaging just 12.1 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the hardwood.

The Celtics will cover the spread if their stars can convert their shooting chances from all over the field. Then, they must win the board battle and force the Cavs into making mistakes.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are on fire this season, and Kenny Atkinson's brilliant coaching has paid dividends and entered them into the title conversation. Of course, his coaching has kept the offense hot and allowed them to continue rolling.

The Cavaliers are first in the association in points. Furthermore, they are first in the league in field-goal shooting percentage, including being the best from the triples. Cleveland has also had some success at the charity stripe as they are 10th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, like the Celtics, they struggle on the boards, ranking 21st in rebounds. They have made up for it with their slick passing, as the Cavaliers are seventh in assists and fifth in turnovers. Their defense has been inconsistent, as they rank 17th in blocked shots.

Having a healthy lineup helps as the Cavs have had success. Significantly, Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.1 points per game. Darius Garland has been solid, averaging 20.7 points per game. Additionally, Evan Mobley has been good, averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the floor. Jarrett Allen has been stellar, averaging 14.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while shooting a ridiculous 70.1 prevent from the hardwood. Also, Ty Jerome has emerged this season and is averaging 12.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can continue shooting the basketball well and converting their opportunities. Then, they must win the board battle and prevent the Celtics from getting second chances.

Final Celtics-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are 8-11 against the spread, while the Cavaliers are 14-6 against the odds. Moreover, the Celtics are 5-5 against the spread on the road, while the Cavs are 6-3 against the odds at home. The Celtics are 7-9 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Cavaliers are 10-6 against the odds when facing the East.

The Celtics handed the Cavaliers their first loss but struggled to get the win. Assuming the Cavaliers have all hands on deck, they should be able to return the favor in this one. I expect the Cavaliers to win this game and cover the spread in front of a frenzied crowd at RocketMortgage Arena.

Final Celtics-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: +1.5 (-110)