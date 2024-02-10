The Celtics visit the Heat on ABC/ESPN Primetime!

The NBA All-Star break is fast approaching and teams are making one last push to gain some momentum in the standings. We'll bring you our betting prediction and pick for the first of two primetime matchups, this one featuring the Boston Celtics (40-12) taking on the Miami Heat (28-24). Check out our NBA odds series for our Celtics-Heat prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are currently leading the Atlantic Division and own the best record in the Eastern Conference. They've gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and have been a model of consistency all year, spending most of their time as the betting favorites to win the championship. They'll have a stern test on the road against Miami as they look for their fourth-straight win.

The Miami Heat are currently leading the Southeast Division with the Orlando Magic and they occupy the seven-seed in the Eastern standings. After suffering a tough seven-game losing skid, the Heat have bounced back and won four of their last five. They're 0-2 against the Celtics so far this season and have a chance to finish the season series with a win over their rivals.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Heat Odds

Boston Celtics: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Miami Heat: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NBA League Pass

TV: ABC, ESPN, NBA League Pass

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics are charging into the All-Star break with the best record in the NBA and the current best betting odds to win the Championship. They had a close scare in their last game against the Washington Wizards, but Jayson Tatum managed to lead the second-half surge and bring them to the 133-129 win. He finished with 35 points and is averaging over 27 PPG over the last 10 games. He'd be garnering more MVP conversations if the team around him wasn't so good, and they just got a little better by adding big man Xavier Tillman from the Grizzlies to their interior. With Kristaps Porzingis healthy and manning the middle, the Celtics should once again control the points in the paint against the Heat.

The Celtics have been able to roll through this Miami time on both of their previous meetings and they won the last game in Miami by a whopping 33 points. It's clear that the size of the Celtics poses all the problems for the Heat, among other teams, and they don't really have a defender that can contain Tatum from getting his buckets. All five of their starters scored more than 15 points in their last game against the Heat, so expect the Celtics to once again see success as they come into this game with their full squad.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Heat have also picked up their play over the last five games and they're working to sustain their lead at the top of the Southeast Division. They saw a rough seven-game losing stretch that put a dent in their conference position, but they're back to full health now and are beginning to see the benefits of a playmaker like Terry Rozier getting added to their team. While he's averaging just over 12 PPG in his last 10, he's been particularly good at home, lifting that scoring average to almost 20. They're also waiting on Tyler Herro to play with a bit more consistency as Jimmy Butler has had to handle the bulk of the scoring load.

The heat recently got a big 121-95 win over the Orlando Magic and followed it up by beating the Spurs by 12 in their last game. They're one of the best defensive units in the league and they're also very strong in the paint when Bam Adebayo is playing at a high level. With his size, he's had trouble contain Porzingis during these matchups in the past. However, he does a great job of getting to the free throw line and capitalizing on his opportunities from there, so it'd be to his benefit to try and get Porzingis into some foul trouble. Expect Miami to swarm the basketball and have active hands in the passing lanes as they try to disrupt Boston's game flow.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick

This will be a great matchup to start the Sunday slate as both teams are playing at a high level right now. The Miami Heat have been shutting teams down with their defensive efforts and have been a solid home team at 15-12. The Celtics, however, own both of the previous meetings and have confidence knowing they bulldozed this team in the same building less than a month ago.

While we may see a competitive game for the most part, we like the Boston Celtics to continue their dominance and sweep this season series. They matchup well against the Heat through all positions and they seem to find success playing in Miami. Let's roll with the Celtics to cover for our final prediction.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -5.5 (-110)