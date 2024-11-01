ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics stay on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are coming off an overtime loss against the Indiana Pacers. Boston did continue scoring at a high rate in that game, though. Through five games this season, the Celtics are scoring 125.8 points per game, which leads the NBA. The Celtics are healthy, and they will continue to score Friday night against the Hornets.

One thing the Celtics do extremely well is shoot the three ball. Boston averages 21.0 threes made per game, and they shoot 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. Their threes made is first in the NBA, and their three-point percentage is second in the league. The Hornets do a pretty good job defending the three, but the Celtics have five or six different players that can consistently knock shots down from deep. If they continue to make threes, the Celtics will win.

Boston played their worst game of the season on Wednesday night by allowing 124 points in regulation. They allowed 135 total points in the game. However, the Celtics are usually a better defensive team. Last season they were at the top of the NBA, and the Celtics have allowed less than 110 points in three of their five games this season. If Boston can continue to play good defense, they will win this game.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Charlotte is led by LaMelo Ball. Ball is one of the best in the NBA right now. Ball is averaging 28.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game. He has two games this season with 34 points, and one with 27 points. He needs to take better care of the ball, but Ball constantly gives the Hornets a chance to win this game.

The Hornets are scoring 118.5 points per game this season, and that number is fourth-best in the NBA. Charlotte plays at a high pace, and they take a lot of threes. The good news is they make the third-most threes in the NBA. Charlotte has the fifth-highest three-point percentage in the NBA. If the Hornets can hit their threes, they will be able to keep up with the Celtics in this game.

Charlotte does a great job rebounding and protecting the paint. The Celtics do not spend a whole bunch of time in the paint, but when they try, the Hornets will be ready. Along with that, the Hornets are the best offensive rebounding team in the NBA. They give themselves second chance opportunities all the time, and they capitalize. If they can continue that, the Hornets will win.

Final Celtics-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Hornets are playing decent basketball at the moment, but they have not played a team like the Celtics yet. Boston is to good of a team to lose two in a row this early in the season. I am going to take the Celtics to win, and cover the spread.

Final Celtics-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Celtics -10.5 (-110)