Central Michigan football will soon become one less a quarterback. Except, it's Bert Emanuel Jr. diving into the transfer portal.

Emanuel took to social media Thursday to announce his intention to leave CMU. The son of former NFL wide receiver Bert Emanuel leaves the Chippewas after three seasons.

“After much prayer and deep conversations with coaches, mentors, and God, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal, with three years of eligibility remaining. This decision brings a mix of excitement and nervousness, as I embark on a new chapter of my life. I trust that wherever I land is a place God has already prepared for me,” Emanuel shared in his post.

Despite leaving CMU, Emanuel thanked the fans for welcoming “this Texas boy” into their hearts.

“Your unwavering love and support have meant the world to me, and I will carry those memories with me as I move forward,” Emanuel said.

He's leaving the Mid-American Conference (MAC) school throwing for 439 total yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions and added 844 rushing yards with 12 ground-based scores in his three seasons.

“My story isn’t over yet, and I’m excited for the adventures that wait,” Emanuel said.

Central Michigan QB Bert Emanuel Jr. likely to command portal attention

Emanuel arrived to CMU as On3.com's No. 92 overall QB in the country. The Class of 2022 dual-threat ranked higher on 247Sports, who placed him 39th overall. Emanuel even ranked ahead of future college football starting quarterbacks Noah Fifita (Arizona), Ashton Daniels (Stanford) and Jayden Maiava before he transferred to USC.

However, Emanuel played in 13 total games. He showed early promise as a freshman by scoring seven rushing touchdowns. Emanuel earned his most action in 2023 with six contests. He settled for 286 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Ultimately, Emanuel lost ground to Joey Labas in the race for QB1 duties. Jadyn Glasser and Tyler Jefferson earned more snaps than Emanuel too.

A high number of college programs, though, will likely look closely at the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder as they attempt to maximize his potential. Emanuel could now join Maiava and former Boise State dual-threat Taylen Green as mid-major passers who landed at a Power 4 university. The latter went from the Broncos to Arkansas after entering the portal.

Wisconsin is one to watch right away. The Badgers lost Cole LaCrue to the portal on Wednesday. LaCrue took with him four remaining years of eligibility. Maryland is another Big 10 Conference university that lost a QB to the portal, as Cameron Edge dipped there on Oct. 21. Boston College of the Atlantic Coast Conference is another with an opening, as Thomas Castellanos entered on Nov. 14.

UNLV, however, is another place to avoid ruling out. The Rebels lost Matthew Sluka in a high-profile NIL case during the season. Emanuel plays a style identical to current QB1 in Sin City Hajj-Malik Williams. The Rebels only have one incoming 2025 QB in three-star Garyt Odom of Fayetteville, Arkansas — who's been committed since Nov. 29, 2023. Emanuel looks perfect for the Rebs' explosive “Go-Go” offense.