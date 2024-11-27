ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is Saturday MACtion to end the year as Central Michigan faces Northern Illinois. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Central Michigan-Northern Illinois prediction and pick.

Central Michigan-Northern Illinois Last Game – Matchup History

Central Michigan comes into the game at 4-7 on the year, but just 2-5 in conference play. After losing five straight, they beat Western Michigan in their last game. Central Michigan used a dominating first half to win the game 16-14. Meanwhile, Northern Illinois will be heading to a bowl game. They are 6-5 on the year, and 3-4 in conference play. Last time out, they took the loss to Miami (OH) 20-9.

Overall Series: This will be the 60th meeting between these two schools. Central Michigan leads the all-time series 33-25-1. Further, Central Michigan has won four of five. They won last year 37-31 at home.

Here are the Central Michigan-Northern Illinois College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Central Michigan-Northern Illinois Odds

Central Michigan: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Northern Illinois: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Central Michigan has been led by Joe Labas this year. He has completed 94 of 160 passes this year for 1,114 yards and seven touchdowns. Still, he has been sacked eight times while throwing seven interceptions this year. He has missed time as of late due to injury, leading to Tyler Jefferson, Jaydn Glasser, and Bert Emanuel Jr. taking over. Emanuel has entered the transfer portal, and it was Glasser who had the majority of the snaps last week. Glasses is 29 for 51 on the year for 347 yards and three interceptions. He has also been sacked three times.

The receiving core is led by Evan Boyd. Boyd has 21 receptions on the year for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chris Parker has 29 receptions for 360 yards and three touchdowns this year. Solomon Davis also has 18 receptions for 341 yards and two scores. Rounding out the top receivers is tight end Gavin Harris. He has 11 receptions for 173 yards and a score. In the running game, Marion Lukes leads the way. He has 148 carries on the year for 710 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, BJ Harris has 84 carries for 398 yards and three scores. Finally, Myles Bailey has 45 carries for 264 yards and three scores.

Central Michigan is 107th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 64th in opponent yards per game. They are 71st against the run and 46th against the pass. Jordan Kwiatkowski has led the way. He leads the team in tackles while having a pass breakup, and an interception. Meanwhile, Donte Kent has seven pass breakups while Da'Raun McKinney has nine pass breakups this year.

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Hampton has led the way for the Northern Illinois offense. He has completed 125 of 176 passes this year for 1,431 yards. He has also thrown 12 touchdown passes while having six interceptions. Further, he has been sacked 12 times. He has run for 116 yards and a touchdown this year.

The top weapon has been Antario Brown. Brown leads the team with 115 rushes for 567 yards and four touchdowns. He has also brought in eight receptions for 204 yards and a score. Still, he has been limited as of late. This will have Gavin Williams helping lead the way. He has run for 676 yards and three scores. Also solid in the receiving game is Grayson Barnes, the tight end. He has 24 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cam Thompson has 26 receptions for 38- yards and three scores. Finally, Trayvon Rudolph has 28 receptions for 295 yards and a touchdown.

The Northern Illinois defense has been solid this year. They are 14th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting sixth in opponent yards per game. They are 27th against the rush and tenth against the pass. Roy Williams has been solid this year. He is eighth on the team in tackles while also having 5.5 sacks this year. Further, Christian Fuhrman is second on the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup and an interception this year. Finally, Nate Valcarcel has two sacks, six pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Final Central Michigan-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

Central Michigan is one of the worst offensive units in the nation. They are 118th in points per game while sitting 109th in yards per game. Now they are facing a great defense from Northern Illinois. Central Michigan is just 4-7 against the spread while sitting 3-4 in conference play. Northern Illinois is also 4-7 against the spread, but 2-5 in conference play. Still, they will be carried by their defense in this one.

Final Central Michigan-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick: Northern Illinois -12.5 (-110)