It is a West Division clash as the Calgary Stampeders face the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Stampeders – Roughriders prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Stampeders come into the game fourth in the West with a 1-3 record. The last time out was against the Blue Bombers. They were up 10-0 in the first quarter before allowing a single to end the quarter. The Stampeders got the single back in the second, but then Winnipeg scored 23 straight points. The Stampeders were shut out in the second half and fell for the third time this year.

Meanwhile, the Roughriders sit at 3-1 on the season, but that still places them third in the west. It was a tight game last time out against Edmonton. After giving up a single in the first half, the game was tied at three going into the half. Edmonton scored eight in the third quarter, but the Roughriders scored on a 76-yard drive and hit a two-point conversion to tie the game. Then, on the kick-off, the ball went over the head of returner CJ Sims and rolled into the endzone. Sims went to the ball and took a knee, taking the one-point rouge that would give the Roughriders the lead. They would hold onto that lead to get to 3-1 on the year.

Here are the Stampeders-Roughriders CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Stampeders-Roughridgers Odds

Calgary Stampeders: +1.5 (-110)

Saskatchewan Roughriders: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stampeders vs. Roughriders

TV: TSN/ CBS SportsNetwork

Stream: CFL+/ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Stampeders Could Cover The Spread

For Calgary, it is all about converting opportunities. They are right now fifth in the CFL in yards per game, and fourth in rushing yards. Still, they sit sixth in points per game, and a huge issue is the passing game, which is seventh in yards per game. Jake Maier has not been good this year. He is completing 57.4 percent of his passes and has two touchdowns, but he turns over the ball too much. Maier has taken six sacks, and thrown six interceptions on the year. He has thrown interceptions in every game this year and has been sacked twice in three of four games this year. Even more, even though he is not a rushing quarterback, he has the same amount of rushing touchdowns as he does passing ones this year.

The offense is led at wide receiver by DeVontres Dukes and Reggie Begelton. Dukes has 19 receptions on the year for 236 yards. He has also scored and averages 59 yards per game. The issue is, he has 36 targets on the year with just 19 receptions. That means only 53 percent of passes thrown his way are completed. Begelton has 233 yards on the season but has yet to find the endzone. The big play threat has been Malik Henry. Henry has 228 yards on just 14 receptions. He has been a big yards-after-the-catch player, leading the team with 171 yards after the catch.

In the running game, it is all about Dedrick Mills. In three games this year, he has 273 yards on 47 attempts. That gave him an average of 5.81 yards per carry and he has also scored twice. He has eclipsed 100 yards once this season, and that was the only win of the year for Calgary. If he can do that again, he may be in line for a win.

On defense, they have struggled against the pass. The defense ranks eighth out of nine teams against the pass, while sitting sixth in total yards, rushing yards, and points per game. They have only gotten to the quarterback eight times this year, and have just seven turnovers. This gave the team a turnover margin of zero, which is a big reason why they are 1-3 in the year.

Why The Roughriders Could Cover The Spread

The Roughriders host one of the best offensive units in the league. they are second in yards per game, passing yards per game, and points per game. They are also fifth in the league in rushing. The offense is led by Trevor Harris. Harris has 1,159 yards passing this year while completing over 65 percent of his passes. He has six touchdowns but does have four interceptions on the year. Still, the Roughriders need to do a better job protecting him, as he has already been sacked 12 times this year. He can get out of trouble at times though. He has rushed seven times this year for 76 yards.

The Roughriders have a trio of receivers that can do some damage. Shawn Bane is leading the pack with 18 receptions for 286 yards. He has been solid after the catch as well this year. He has 137 yards after the catch to lead the team. Tevin Jones has 18 receptions as well. He is the most targets wideout with 28 targets on the season, and he has done that in just three games. Meanwhile, Samuel Emiulus leads the team in touchdown receptions. He has 16 catches on the year for 249 yards and three scores.

The group is all about Jamal Morrow. In four games he has rushed 53 times for 190 yards. He has yet to find the end zone though, as both rushing touchdowns belong to backup quarterback Shea Patterson. Still, he is a hard-nosed runner, who rushes for 5.47 yards per carry.

The defense has been the biggest issue for the Roughriders. They are seventh in yards per game, passing yards per game, rushing yards per game, and points per game. The issue has been turnovers. While they do have six interceptions this year, they have yet to recover a fumble this year. They have also given up too many touchdowns on the ground. They have given up five rushing touchdowns, plus a kick return on the season.

Final Stampeders-Roughriders Prediction & Pick

This game should be a close one. While the Calgary offense is not very good, the Roughriders do not have a good defense. Further, the Roughriders do not force a lot of turnovers, which can keep a team in the game. Ultimately though, this will come down to the Roughriders' offense against the Stampeders' defense. The Stampeders defense is awful, and will not keep the Roughriders off the board. The pick in this one is the Roughriders score enough to beat the Stampeders.

Final Stampeders-Roughriders Prediction & Pick: Roughriders -1.5 (-110)