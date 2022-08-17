CFP Board of Managers mulling groundbreaking move to ditch NCAA

How college football works as we know it might be on its way to getting redefined. According to a report by Pete Thamel of ESPN, the College Football Playoff (CFP) board on Monday during an online meeting, touched on the subject of taking away the authority of the NCAA to govern major college football.

“Multiple sources told ESPN that the Board of Managers briefly discussed the possibility of restructuring how college football is governed, with the idea presented of major college football potentially being governed outside of the NCAA. The most logical place for the sport to be run outside of the NCAA would be under the auspices of the CFP, which was discussed on the call. The CFP currently oversees the sport’s postseason playoff and has contractual ties to other marquee postseason bowl games.”

However, it seems worth noting here that nothing concrete has been laid out yet by the CFP. Thamel’s sources said that “these discussions are in such early stages that it could be considered the first steps of a complicated process that would resemble a marathon. ”

The CFP board is made up of 11 members and they are not just some lightweights. Among those in the group are the likes of Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State, Jim Clements, president of Clemson, and Kristina Johnson, president of Ohio State. All told, there are 10 presidents coming from 10 different conferences plus Rev. John Jenkins of Notre Dame making up the CFP board.