Sharelle Rosado has got the receipts. The real estate broker who was recently engaged to Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson before their 2024 split revealed why she decided to part ways with the former NFL star.

Rosado revealed on the Thursday (Jan. 2) episode of the “Reality with the King” podcast, that infidelity was a cause of the engaged couple breaking up.

“When we were together, there were some… going on and I found out about it, texting other women, you know, [inaudible] around,” the Selling Tampa star revealed.

Rosado admitted she “went through his phone” and found “women everywhere.” She added that after looking at his text messages, she told herself that she wouldn't let him disrespect her.

“I was like, ‘F–k this s–t. Do you know who I am?’ I know who you are and I respect what you have. But it is what it is. And nobody’s perfect. I just feel like, when things happen be honest about it. It shouldn’t lead to that point of how I’m finding out,” she said.

Johnson was a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals for 10 seasons (2001 – 2010), followed by one season with the New England Patriots. He ended his career with the NFL in 2012 with the Miami Dolphins. Due to his longevity in the NFL and his success in his career, Rosado said women are instantly attracted to him.

“They’re gonna throw themselves at him because of who he is,” she explained. “Chad is a fine-a** man. He is very good looking and he’s showing out and he’s showing out now because he’s in the jam.”

Johnson and Rosado began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2023. The six-time NFL Pro Bowler and real estate broker share their daughter Serenity, which they welcomed in 2022. Rosado also has three children, Ariana, 15, Marcus, 13, and Denim, 5 from a previous relationship. Johnson has seven children from prior relationships. He was previously married to Evelyn Lozado in 2012.

Will Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson get back together?

“I respect Chad and at the end of the day, we’re still a family, no matter what things happen,” Rosado said. “Nobody’s perfect and I’m not here to judge him. I’ve had infidelity issues. It happened to me. I did it to someone. I’ve done it to somebody in my younger days.”

Rosado was asked if she thinks if there is a possibility for she and Johnson to get back together.

“Later… we’ll see,” she said. “But I’m having fun traveling I’m just enjoying life right now… but on a serious note, yes — after therapy, after everything, once we clear the slate with everything I would be open to going on a date with him and we go from there.”