3 surprise roster cuts Chargers could make before Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers could be one of the best teams in the NFL this season. While they missed the playoffs last season, they have made significant improvements to an already promising roster. Chargers roster cuts will be coming, and there are several interesting candidates.

Los Angeles acquired Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson this offseason, bolstering their defense. They now have one of the most complete and best rosters in the league this season. Another plus for the Chargers is head coach Brandon Staley will be heading into his second season, now with some head coaching experience under his belt. Justin Herbert could also take another leap from already being a top quarterback in the game.

The roster looks good all-around, but there will still be some cuts as they get down to a 53-man roster. With that said, here are three surprise roster cuts the Chargers could make before Week 1.

Chargers Roster Cuts

3. Defensive end Carlo Kemp

While Carlo Kemp was undrafted before signing with the Chargers, he has a good shot at making the roster. However, Kemp could be cut as they are in a tough spot to decide who gets the remaining spots.

Kemp has good technique and versatility to be a pass rusher on the outside or inside. Although he could be a productive depth piece as he continues to improve, he may be part of the Chargers roster cuts.

2. Safety Raheem Layne

Los Angeles has a good number of players in the secondary, but Raheem Layne was in a battle for a roster spot. Raheem Layne is another player on the edge of making the roster, but he could be cut. Layne has the versatility to play either corner or safety and is a good run-stopper. He is a very physical player and can also contribute to the special teams unit.

Nevertheless, Layne could be cut, as the Chargers may need to make room for a third-string quarterback in Easton Stick. Some teams around the league opt to have two quarterbacks on the roster and a 3rd on the practice squad. However, it seems Stick will be a part of the 53-man roster, which takes a roster spot away from another position group. Layne could be the one that receives this cut despite potentially being an impactful depth player and special teamer.

1. Wide receiver Michael Bandy

One player that has been impressive throughout training camp is wide receiver Michael Bandy. Bandy would be the most shocking Chargers roster cut as he has proven to be a talented player. However, Los Angeles can’t afford to keep so many players on their offense and, in turn, lose depth on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chargers can hope Bandy is not claimed off waivers if he is released, but it’s not likely, meaning he would not become a part of the practice squad. Bandy had a great preseason, finishing with 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

If Bandy is cut, he could play a bigger role in another situation.

The Chargers have an exciting season ahead where they will be a Super Bowl contender. The roster has been constructed well, and with Herbert at the helm, they can take down any team. Solidifying the 53-man roster will come with some tough decisions, and these guys could be surprising Chargers roster cuts.