The Los Angeles Chargers are on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys for the final week of the preseason. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Cowboys prediction and pick.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Chargers-Cowboys Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +165

Dallas Cowboys: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -195

Over: 33.5 (-105)

Under: 33.5 (-115)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Cowboys Preseason

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles has to play lockdown defense if they want to win this game. They are not playing good offensive football at all, so it will be up to their defense. Defensively, the Chargers have actually played pretty good. They have allowed 13 points and 16 points in their two games, which is usually enough to win games, or at least cover the spread. If the Chargers can keep the Cowboys from scoring too many points, they will be able to cover this spread.

The Cowboys will not be playing their starters on Saturday, and there are still some roster spots to be determined. This means a lot of the backups will be getting their time to shine. It will be up to those backups to lead the team to a win. The problem for them is the Chargers should be able to keep the Cowboys in check. As long as they do that, the Chargers will at least cover the spread.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys have played good defense this preseason. They have allowed just 13 points and 12 points in their two games played. Dallas should be able to continue this defensive play on Saturday, especially with their secondary. Dallas had six pass breakups in week one and eight pass breakups in week two of the preseason. The Cowboys have not made it easy on opposing wide receivers when it comes to getting open, and opposing quarterbacks are suffering because of it. If they can keep this up, the Cowboys will be able to win this game.

Speaking of struggling wide receivers and quarterbacks, the Chargers have both. In fact, Los Angeles has not scored a single touchdown in either of their two games this preseason. Los Angeles has thrown for 160 yards and 121 yards in their two games, which is not a lot at all. The Cowboys should be able to shut down the passing game on Saturday, which would help them win the game. As long as that happens, the Cowboys will win.

Final Chargers-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

The Chargers have no played good football this preseason, which does not make it very easy to bet on them. It also does not instill a lot of confidence in the new Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles. The Cowboys, on the other hand, have played okay. They are coming off a great game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they should be able to carry that into this game.

With this game being in Dallas, and the Chargers' backup quarterbacks not getting the job done, I will be taking the Cowboys. My bet for this game will be for the Cowboys to not only win but cover the spread, as well.

Final Chargers-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Cowboys -3.5 (-115)