The Los Angeles Chargers welcome a new addition to their quarterback room via the 2023 NFL Draft, as they selected TCU Horned Frogs signal-caller Max Duggan in the seventh round.

Although clearly not viewed in the same spectrum as other quarterbacks in the draft like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, Max Duggan can claim that he led his team to a College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearance. As the quarterback of the Horned Frogs in the 2022 college football season, Duggan steered his team all the way to the CFP title game. TCU was unable to get the job done as it lost to Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs, but the season can still be considered a memorable one for Max Duggan. For one, he won the Davey O’Brien Award for being the best quarterback in his final season in college. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist.

In four years with the Horned Frogs, Duggan managed to record 9,619 passing yards and 73 touchdowns to go with 28 interceptions on a 60.3 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 1,856 yards and 28 touchdowns on 488 rushing attempts.

Max Duggan is not a threat to the position of Justin Herbert as the top quarterback for the Chargers, but he can still fight for the primary backup role in Los Angeles. At the moment, Duggan and Easton Stick are the only quarterbacks behind Herbert, who powered the Chargers’ offense that ranked 12th in the NFL in 2022 with 23.4 points per game and third in passing yards per contest with 268.7.