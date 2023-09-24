The Los Angeles Chargers have surprisingly started the 2023 season with an 0-2 record, making their Week 3 contest against the Minnesota Vikings extremely important. With that in mind, all eyes have been on star pass rusher Joey Bosa throughout the week, as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury that could end up keeping him off the field for this crucial outing.

Bosa has had a hot start to the season, racking up a pair of sacks in the first two games of the year for the Chargers. But throughout the week, his status for Week 3 was very much up in the air, with fans wondering whether or not he would be good to go against the Vikings. Thankfully, it seems like Bosa will be good to go for Los Angeles' Week 3 action, and he may even play a bit more than he did against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Chargers DE Joey Bosa, who’s questionable with a hamstring injury, will be active and the plan is to play him a little more than last week.”

Getting Bosa back in an even bigger role for this game would be a huge win for the Chargers ahead of this game, as the Vikings have a vulnerable offensive line that has been allowing Kirk Cousins to get pressured all year long. It will be worth checking in on his official status before the game gets underway, but it looks like Bosa will be wreaking havoc on the field once again for Los Angeles in Week 3.