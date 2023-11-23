Austin Ekeler came to Brandon Staley's side after the Chargers coach received an earful of hate from former NFL head coach Rex Ryan.

After the Los Angeles Chargers latest loss to the Green Bay Packers, head coach Brandon Staley received an earful from Rex Ryan. Austin Ekeler heard what Ryan said and defended his head coach, saying the Chargers as a whole need to step up.

Ryan said that Staley should, ‘go back to DIII,,' after the loss. He added that his wife could've coached the Los Angles Rams defense that helped Staley land his job with the Chargers. All in all,, Ryan absolutely blasted Staley, showing no respect for the Chargers lead man.

Ekeler was having none of it. While the Chargers might be struggling, Ekeler doesn't believe it is solely Staley's fault, via Alex Insdorf of the Guilty as Charged podcast.

“I think he's almost taking too much of the blame. It's my fault, it's (Justin) Herbert's fault, it's Quentin Johnston, it's me fumbling the ball,” Ekeler said. “Staley is not out there making plays, we have to make the plays.

While Ekeler had a fumble against the Packers, it's hard to blame him for any of Los Angeles' struggles. The running back has gained 650 yards and total offense and scored five touchdowns. The same can be said for quarterback Justin Herbert. He has thrown for 2,609 yards and 15 touchdowns.

At 4-6, the Chargers need to change things in a hurry if they want to have any hope of making the playoffs. Austin Ekeler understands that the team needs to be better on the field. But if the losses continue to mount, Brandon Staley's seat will only get hotter.