Consider former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan NOT a fan of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley

It may be Thanksgiving week and therefore plenty of turkey will be served all across the country, but this morning on ESPN's Get Up, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan went absolutely HAM on Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley.

Rex Ryan says Brandon Staley should go back to Division III football

This is the kind of venom that is usually reserved for fans who are either trash-talking a rival team, or while expressing disgust with their own team when their patience has run thin. But Rex Ryan's tirade against Brandon Staley felt strangely personal. Of course, some of this was likely a performance, as is the case with every single one of the talking heads, hot take, embrace debate sort of shows that the sports media has been infected by, and of course, I'm as guilty as anyone else for aggregating it.

Now with that said, there's some merit here to everything Rex Ryan said, and it should be noted he's certainly not the first member of the media who has gotten on Staley's case. Staley continues to make himself an easy target, seemingly finding new ways to lose games week after week, coaching a team that, as Rex Ryan said, has the second-highest payroll among defensive players in the NFL, yet currently ranks 23rd in points allowed and dead last in yards allowed.

Another wrinkle worth noting here: there seems to be a subset of the sports media that consists of former players and coaches, and those are the guys who are particularly critical of Staley's continued reliance on analytics. Some guys just can't get over the fact that there is more to coaching than wind sprints, Oklahoma drills, and X's and O's. They'll never change, and neither will Staley, and if the Chargers were winning, Staley would be hailed as one of the most important young coaches in the NFL. The Chargers are only 4-6 and many losses (and even some wins) have come after Staley made controversial analytics-based decisions, so Staley will likely be the fall guy at season's end… if he makes it that long.

I do have a hunch that Staley won't need to go down to the D-III level to find a job if the Chargers were to cut ties. Staley's time as a head coach has been underwhelming, but there will definitely be teams lining up to get him on their defensive coaching staff, where he made his name in the first place.