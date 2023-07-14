NFL running backs get a smaller piece of the pie. That's just the way it is in the modern game. Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler knows and understands why owners would simply keep abiding by this growing market trend. But he is going to keep fighting against it.

The touchdown machine was intent on seeking a trade out of LA in order to find a team that would give him a salary he deemed commensurate with his value. Ekeler changed course recently, though, opting to play out the final year of his deal with the Chargers after restructuring his contract. Questions naturally still linger and will be especially prominent with training camp set to begin soon.

The 28-year-old is still being cordial but is also not mincing words when it comes to seeking a just price for his services.

“If I’m looking at some of the backup receivers out here that are still making more than me, that’s going to piss me off, right?” Ekeler told The Rich Eisen Show. “I’m a little bit like, OK, wait a minute, so you’re telling me these people are the No. 3 receivers and they’re going to make more than me? And I’m the starter? I get more carries, I touch the ball more, I have more of an impact.”

The undrafted star out of Western Colorado is used to scrapping to make a name for himself and has become the premier pass-catching back in the league. He recorded 107 receptions for 722 yards and five scores last season. Though, Ekeler is a sure bet to carry the ball into the end zone as well, scoring 25 rushing touchdowns combined the last two seasons. His production has been staggering and is a big reason why the Chargers are relevant again.

Saquon Barkley is making a similar case to the New York Giants. Josh Jacobs thrived with the Las Vegas Raiders last year. Austin Ekeler is not going to let up on the issue. He is fully aware that this current market battle could set a huge precedent for the position going forward.

“It causes us to question, right? We’re going to fight for that,” he said. “It seems like it’s about money, but it’s about principles. It’s about the principle of adding value to a team.”