Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley still believes his team can make the playoffs despite their recent struggles.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a frustrating start to the 2023-24 NFL season. The Chargers currently sit at 4-6 on the campaign, and are currently coming off of a shocking road loss to the Green Bay Packers in which Herbert did everything he could, but his Los Angeles teammates largely let him down en route to the 23-20 final margin of defeat.

All of the frustration has done nothing to quiet calls for head coach Brandon Staley to make his way onto the hot seat, and now, Staley is trying to do what he can to keep fans calm amidst the storm.

Recently, Staley was asked if the NBA playoffs are still a viable goal for the Chargers this season, and his answer was simple.

“Of course. It's wide open,” said Staley, per Bridget Condon of the NFL Network.

The AFC is indeed wide open at the current juncture, especially considering the recent string of injuries that have taken place to marquee players, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow both being lost for the year due to injury.

Still, if the Chargers do want to turn around their season and avenge their shocking blown lead in the playoffs a season ago, they will have to get things moving in the right direction quickly, including ridding themselves of the self-inflicted wounds that have constantly victimized them this year and reared their ugly heads once again on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.