Chargers star Joey Bosa is expected to be placed on the Injured Reserve due to the injury he sustained in Week 11 against the Packers.

While Joe Bosa avoided an Achilles injury, the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker will still need to spend some time on the sidelines as a result of the health setback he sustained in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers.

Bosa left Sunday's game in tears after he was carted off Lambeau Field due to a foot issue. He didn't return after the first quarter injury, and there have been a lot of concerns about his availability moving forward.

There were some hope provided about Bosa's condition when Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that “X-rays were negative” and that his injury “does not seem to be an Achilles [injury], more likely a foot sprain.” And after undergoing MRI, Rapoport's update was confirmed.

Despite avoiding a more serious injury, however, Bosa will have to be placed on the Injured Reserve as a result. That means Bosa won't be available to play until Week 16, that is if he's already healed and healthy at that point.

“Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa, who was carted off Sunday and eventually ruled out, was diagnosed with a foot sprain and will likely go on Injured Reserve this week. A tough blow for the LAC defense,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Joey Bosa's absence is certainly a massive blow to a Chargers team hoping to climb the AFC West and potentially contend for a postseason spot. While they are 4-6 on the season, they aren't totally out of the running just yet.

With Bosa missing their next few games, though, winning will be more difficult. Bosa is one of their defensive stars, having already tallied 6.5 sacks and 14 solo tackles this 2023 season. He will be hard to replace, and so the Chargers will have to fill the hole he leaves as a group if they want to avoid going on a slump.