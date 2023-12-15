Chargers' Derwin James Jr. gets blunt on TNF failure vs Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) sunk to rock bottom in Week 15's edition of Thursday Night Football, as they were utterly outclassed by the 6-8 Las Vegas Raiders, 63-21. Brandon Staley's squad did not take care of the football in the first half, but the defense was specifically exposed.

Despite boasting plenty of All-Pro talent, the unit has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. They took the incompetence up a notch in Allegiant Stadium, however. Safety Derwin James Jr. described the scene that horrified so many fans.

“Embarrassing. Everything was going wrong out there and I've never been a part of nothing like that,” he said, according to Bridget Condon of NFL Network. It seemed as if the Raiders received no resistance at times from the defense, marching down the field with ease. A weak performance is one thing, but this franchise cannot withstand a weak effort.



Such a miserable game brings to light questions about locker room morale and the energy surrounding the team. The hopelessness this battle-tested fan base is feeling can never be reflected on the field. Regardless of record, circumstances and personnel, the Chargers need to at least look like a functional football product.

Far too many players are not meeting expectations, which is coinciding with a massive collective flop. Derwin James Jr. is one of the leaders on this roster, so it might be incumbent on him to light a fire under the defense. Something has to change. Otherwise, there will be no reason for fans to believe next season will go any differently.