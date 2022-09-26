Despite the fact that he’s been dealing with a rib injury, Justin Herbert still managed to close out the game as his Los Angeles Chargers were blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 38-10, on Sunday night. It was a deflating loss for the Chargers, who are now 1-2 to start the new season.

After the game, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed exactly what Herbert told him to convince him to keep his star QB on the field despite the lopsided scoreline (h/t Daniel Popper of The Athletic):

“He wanted to be out there with his teammates,” Staley said of Herbert.

Herbert entered Sunday’s game dealing with a rib injury, and he was actually questionable to suit up against the Jaguars. The issue did not appear to bother him much, though as the Pro Bowl QB still managed to complete 25 out of his 45 passes for 297 yards. Herbert scored one touchdown but also had one interception.

The most logical decision was to have Herbert sit out the final moments of the contest. After all, the game was already beyond the Chargers at that point, and there was just no point risking Herbert’s injury. This is especially since LA has already been struck with the injury bug of late.

Justin Herbert is as tough as they come, though, and he wasn’t going to let his injury get in the way of his desire to remain on the field with his teammates to take the loss on the chin, so to speak.