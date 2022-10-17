Brandon Staley unapologetic about controversial play calling for Chargers

Brandon Staley, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, spoke candidly about his aggressive play-calling style in a recent interview with ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.

“You just have to have conviction in what you believe in and also be transparent with your process,” Staley told Thiry. “I understand that there should be scrutiny on all of the decisions that we make. It’s pro sports.”

Fans of the NFL are certainly no strangers to the types of bold calls Staley makes, including a moment discussed in the interview from last Sunday’s Week 5 draw. Late in the 4th quarter, Brandon Staley and the Chargers went for it on 4th-and-1 on their side of the 50-yard line. Unfortunately, the play failed, and the ball was turned over to the host Cleveland Browns, but luckily, a missed field goal from Browns kicker Cade York salvaged the day and cast a sigh of relief over Chargers fans as the team went on to record a victory.

Staley’s players seem to appreciate his hardline, analytically-driven decisions. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said he “liked the call” and teammate/wide receiver Keenan Allen stated of Staley that “he’s a guy who is going to leave it all out on the line … [and] not going to hold anything back.”

The Chargers will get another opportunity to bring their all-out play-calling approach to prime time as the team is set to face the Denver Broncos on the Week 6 Monday Night Football at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN. Anyone hoping for some more drama will certainly have just the man for the job should a key late-game situation arrive with the ball in the Chargers’ hands.

As Staley said in a quote from last December, when asked about the team’s league-leading fourth-down success rate, “I’m ready to live with all that smoke that comes with it.”