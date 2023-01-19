Brandon Staley doesn’t appear to be losing sleep over his job security as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley is still being mostly blamed for the Chargers’ painful loss in the AFC Wild-Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday, and speculations of the Bolts parting ways with him have since followed the 40-year-old sideline boss.

However, Brandon Staley is still employed by the Chargers and even said that he did not pay much attention to the rumors, per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

“I am aware of the speculation because I have to be briefed of it to be prepared for guys like you,” Staley said to reporters on Wednesday during his season-ending press conference. “I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis and I know what we have in the locker room.”

The Chargers were so close to advancing to the AFC Divisional Round as they put up a huge lead against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, but just couldn’t simply hold on long enough to come away with the win, instead losing to the tune of a 31-30 score.

Staley was hired by the Chargers in 2021 as a replacement for former head coach Anthony Lynn.

In just his second year, Staley was able to steer Los Angeles to a 10-7 finish in the regular season and a spot in the playoffs, but a frustrated Chargers fanbase seems to remember more of his questionable decision to play his starters in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos which led to the injury of wideout Mike Willams than the actual overall job he’s done so far for the franchise.