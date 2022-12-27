By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers’ star safety Derwin James was ejected from LA’s game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday following a massive hit on WR Ashton Dulin. However, James will reportedly not receive a suspension, per Tom Pelissero. But there are a pair of catches to the situation.

Pelissero adds that Derwin James could still be fined. Additionally, James is in concussion protocol following the hit on Dulin.

Derwin James has been ejected after this vicious hit pic.twitter.com/BQN4M6QkOH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 27, 2022

The Chargers ultimately went on to defeat the Colts by a final score of 20-3, improving their record to 9-6 on the season. But LA is hopeful that Derwin James, who’s status is currently TBD due to being in concussion protocol, will be available next week. He’s been a key component for an LA defense that has endured a less than stellar campaign.

The Chargers’ defense ranks just 21st in points against per game and 19th in total yards against per game. Derwin James has certainly been a bright spot in Los Angeles’ secondary.

Overall, the Chargers have rebounded nicely following a mediocre start to the 2022 season. They will enter their upcoming clash with the Rams in the midst of a 3-game winning streak. It should be noted that their defense has stepped up in recent action, having not allowed more than 17 points over the course of their past 3 games.

With the Chargers already heading to the playoffs, they will proceed with caution in regards to Derwin James’ health. We will continue to monitor injury updates on his status ahead of the Rams-Chargers rivalry affair.