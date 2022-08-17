Derwin James’ historic Chargers contract extension draws reactions from Tyrann Mathieu, Jalen Ramsey

Derwin James signed a record-setting contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, one that made him the highest-paid safety in the history of the NFL. After inking the historic deal, many of James’ peers on the defensive end were quick to react. Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams and Tyrann Mathieu of the New Orleans Saints were just two defensive stars to share their reactions to the James contract on social media.

LETS GO!!!!! Dinner on you now lil bro @DerwinJames … you deserve this new contract more than anyone!

BEST IN THE BUSINESS! pic.twitter.com/FNfDMi7ms8 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 17, 2022

Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey congratulated Derwin James on the historic contract, then had a little fun at the Chargers star’s expense, telling him that dinner is his responsibility to cover now that he’s getting paid the big bucks.

Ramsey, who is also a client of James’ agent David Mulugheta, jokingly said that he told the agent he wanted to be on the same team as the Chargers star. The Rams corner then commended Mulugheta for a job well done, saying he should “teach these other agents a class.”

But Ramsey wasn’t the only one to react. Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to give a shout-out to James.

Congrats to the great one @DerwinJames — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 17, 2022

Mathieu offered his congratulations to James, or “the great one”, as the Saints Pro Bowler called him. Lastly, a fellow elite safety and a former teammate also took to Twitter following the Derwin James contract extension.

Congrats to my brother @DerwinJames the best safety in the world. Well deserved!!!! — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) August 17, 2022

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker shouted out the “sensational” James. James’ former Chargers teammate Casey Hayward congratulated ” the best safety in the world.”

Clearly, some of the stop stars in the NFL were hyped for Derwin James.