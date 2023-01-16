Derwin James and the Los Angeles Chargers suffered a devastating collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first-round playoff matchup. James got real about the Chargers’ loss and opened up about Los Angeles’ second half debacle.

The Chargers led the Jaguars 27-7 at halftime. Los Angeles would then be outscored 24-3 in the second half, falling to the Jags, 31-30. After getting eliminated from the playoffs, James reacted to the Chargers’ loss, taking both accountability and expressing shock on the outcome, via Chris Hayre of KCAL News.

“I’ve been playing football 21 years and I ain’t never feel like this. I give it my all everyday, we give it our all,” James said. “We just couldn’t get it done in the second half. We played hard, got turnovers. But it wasn’t enough.

“Everybody say it’s a part of the business. But you’re up four touchdowns, you’re supposed to win,” James continued. “I feel like there’s no reason we shouldn’t have got that done today. We just didn’t do enough in the second half. All we needed was one stop and we couldn’t get that done.”

After holding the Jags to just 108 yards in the first half, Jacksonville gained 288 yards in the second. Jacksonville had eight drives in the first and only four in the second. Despite the Chargers’ defensive woes, James still had a strong game. He led the team in tackles with nine.

The Chargers suffered a historic collapse against the Jaguars that won’t be soon forgotten. Derwin James surely won’t forget Los Angeles’ second half downfall after witnessing it from the field.